Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $260.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.