Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.
Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $260.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.