Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in March

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KPCPY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 4,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

