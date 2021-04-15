Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KPCPY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 4,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.