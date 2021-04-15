Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $339,831.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00285201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00733422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.15 or 0.99651971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.00848691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

