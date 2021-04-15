KeeperDAO Trading Up 54.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $11.11 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $548.03 or 0.00868513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.76 or 0.05761949 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

