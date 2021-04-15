Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Brett Kelly sold 55,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.44), for a total value of A$111,210.00 ($79,435.71).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

