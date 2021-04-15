Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 665,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $916.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

