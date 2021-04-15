Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 665,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $916.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $24.10.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.