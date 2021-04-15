Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KELTF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

