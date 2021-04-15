Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kemira Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

KOYJF remained flat at $$16.95 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Kemira Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

