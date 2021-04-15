Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Increased to GBX 520 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 423 ($5.53) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.55. The firm has a market cap of £464.18 million and a PE ratio of 38.79.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

