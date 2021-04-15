Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KW opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

