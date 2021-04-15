Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.79. Keppel shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 2,017 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure, Property, and Investments. The Offshore & Marine segment includes offshore rig design, construction, repair and upgrading, ship conversions, repair, and specialized shipbuilding.

