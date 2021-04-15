Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 52,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,600% compared to the typical volume of 3,093 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

KDP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 8,518,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,602. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.