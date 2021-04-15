KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

WSO stock opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Watsco by 43.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 18.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

