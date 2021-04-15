KeyCorp Weighs in on Corteva, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

CTVA opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

