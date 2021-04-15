Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.19.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 455,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.63. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$15.37 and a 12-month high of C$27.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

