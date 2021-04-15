Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.72

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 33227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,293,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,740 shares of company stock worth $6,778,873 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

