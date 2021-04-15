KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.00. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner, bypass, and firing systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans.

