Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.