Kim Janda Sells 1,900 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Kim Janda sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $13,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

