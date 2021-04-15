Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 431,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,066. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

