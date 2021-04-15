Kin Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Kin has a total market cap of $433.77 million and $4.69 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00068300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00274548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.