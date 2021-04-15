Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.11

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 289.11 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 340.40 ($4.45). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 339.90 ($4.44), with a volume of 4,131,589 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.11. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

