Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 11.89 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 351.79 ($4.60). The company had a trading volume of 3,502,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,500. The stock has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.11. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 134.01 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 353.80 ($4.62).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

