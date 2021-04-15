Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.76

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 69805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.