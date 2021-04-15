Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.0 days.

KNVKF remained flat at $$52.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Kinnevik has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.52 and a current ratio of 35.52.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

