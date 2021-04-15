KKR & Co. Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

