KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

KREF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,457. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

