Klever Hits Market Cap of $323.93 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $323.93 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00269827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.19 or 0.00743807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.41 or 0.99454149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.02 or 0.00850418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,396,634,909 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.