Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $19,051.12 and $144.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

