KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 77.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $602.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

KNOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.