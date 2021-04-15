Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KN stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

