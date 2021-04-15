Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00005487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $436.05 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00403468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00187344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00176412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003442 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,295,524 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

