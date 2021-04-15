KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 17,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,439. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

