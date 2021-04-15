Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.42

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.34. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 23,919 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.