Konomi Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00005569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

