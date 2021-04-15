Koppers Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.