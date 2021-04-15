Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 227,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,293. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Kraken Robotics
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.