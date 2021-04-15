Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 227,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,293. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

