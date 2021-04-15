Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1803 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.
OTCMKTS KGTFY opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
