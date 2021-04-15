Kryll (KRL) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $247,239.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00038623 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

