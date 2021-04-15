Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in March

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $7.87.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

