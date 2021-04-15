Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Update

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,848 shares of company stock worth $17,164,422 in the last ninety days.
KYMR traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 15,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,632. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
