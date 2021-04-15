Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Update

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,848 shares of company stock worth $17,164,422 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KYMR traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 15,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,632. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

