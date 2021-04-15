L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

