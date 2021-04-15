Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Lakeland Financial Company Profile
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.
