Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.