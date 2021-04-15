Lambda Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.87 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $157.69 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

