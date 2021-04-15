Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles Buys 9,000 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 284,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $331.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landec by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 58,829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.