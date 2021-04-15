Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Purchases $106,200.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 284,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

