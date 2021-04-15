Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Purchases $106,200.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 284,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
About Landec
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.
