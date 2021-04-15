Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Roth Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

LNDC stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,515 shares of company stock valued at $902,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

