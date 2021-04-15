Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $177.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 268,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

