Lantheus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,895 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 663,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 64,688 shares valued at $1,248,023. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lantheus by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

