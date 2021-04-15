Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0117 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $777,839.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00740614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.06 or 0.99872137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.00860687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.